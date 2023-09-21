Rats have always been part of the daily lives of New York residents. The animals arrived with ships from France and Great Britain that reached the southern tip of Manhattan, and later spread to the rest of the island in the second half of the 18th century.

However, as a result of the pandemic, and especially in recent months, The number of sightings of these animals has grown by 71%, which has led Mayor Eric Adams to have to implement serious measures that have started this year.

These animals, which in New York can have up to five litters a year with an average of eight offspring each, have proven to be highly resistant to all the methods implemented to control them, since they are everywhere.

Kathleen Corrardi, known as the ‘rat czarina’ of New York, a position created specifically by Mayor Eric Adams to address the presence of these animals in the city and explained that even a contraceptive that has served to control the plague in several places, has not worked as expected in the ‘Big Apple’.

He has also pointed out that rats in New York have access to a large amount of food due to the abundance of garbage in the streets, which makes them find sufficient food sources.

The resistance of rats to eradication methods is evident, as even poisoning, which has been used in previous attempts to control their population, has not been successful in the long term. Furthermore, poisoning not only affects rats, but can also have consequences for other animals, mainly birds, which feed on dead rodents.

Rats in the New York subway

The persistent presence of rats in New York becomes evident at dusk, when they emerge from their burrows and become visible throughout the city, including parks, stations and subway cars.

The abundance of food discarded by travelers on the public transportation system and in other public places contributes to their ability to easily find food.

In the videos that circulate on social networks it is seen how the rodents are not afraid of humans and even approach them or attack them, which causes fear among those less accustomed to their presence.

“They live very well here,” Jonothon Lyons, who has lived in New York for 15 years, explains to El Universal: “They have the subway to take refuge when the cold comes and a lot of food on the street, a product of the hundreds of restaurants that there is in the city.”

The garbage in the system explains its presence in it, so several of the actions have focused on raising awareness among users and encouraging them not to leave their waste in any area.

That is why the number of public containers was expanded with pilot programs in strategic places such as bridges and parks, and fines have increased against those who fail to comply with garbage regulations, which have also changed.

But New York generates about 21,000 tons of garbage daily, which generally ends up directly on public roads in garbage bags.

