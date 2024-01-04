You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Evictions of street vendors on the Brooklyn Bridge began and controversy arose
Andrés Montenegro
The municipal measure began to be applied and generated anger
From that began to apply a new ordinance in New York, a lot of controversy was generated among street vendors. The measure prohibits their presence on the Brooklyn Bridge and the evictions have already begun. The application of this regulation by the authorities gave rise to the annoyance and anger of those who were removed.
Since it is one of the most recognized cities not only in the United States but in the entire world, the Big Apple attracts millions of tourists from different parts of the planet. Given this scenario and with the large number of inhabitants that the city already has, many crowding scenarios are generated. In this context, the administration of Mayor Eric Adams seeks to take measures that favor tourists and their traffic.
One of them was the ordinance that was published a month ago, which establishes that Pedestrian zones on all bridges must be free of street vendors. This measure was designed especially for the Brooklyn Bridge, which attracts the largest number of visitors.
The bridges of New York, without street vendors
With the entry into force of this regulation, the police authorities began to apply it and There have already been various scenes of evictions and people who do not want to leave the pedestrian areas with their jobs.as shown Telemundo. The testimonies show a lot of discomfort on the part of the workers who want to continue with the activity.
Beyond the controversy, the truth is that the space available in this part of the bridge is an issue that has generated complaints for some time. With just under five meters wide in total, the presence of street vendors reduces that space, which sometimes reaches one and a half meters, and congests the passage of pedestrians through the iconic site.
