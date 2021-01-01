NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – On the last trading day of the current year, the US stock markets didn’t move much. As on Christmas Eve, important European stock exchanges are also closed on New Year’s Eve. The volume of trade in New York is correspondingly low.

The Dow Jones (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) recently fell 0.03 percent to 30,401.95 points. Over the year, however, the index is likely to increase by more than 6 percent. The S&P 500, which tracks the broad US stock market, gained 0.01 percent on Thursday to 3732.41 points. For the technology-heavy NASDAQ 100, it fell 0.12 percent to 12,829.78 points.

The US indices had moved at record highs again this week. Experts point to the ongoing flood of money from central banks and the economic support provided by various governments as an antidote to corona uncertainty. This has also recently been dampened by the start of vaccinations in some countries. Fear of the pandemic and its consequences had abruptly ended investors’ good mood in February and caused panic at times. The Dow Jones fell below 19,000 points at the end of March.

Market-moving news from the economic and corporate world were again in short supply on Thursday. The decline in the number of weekly initial jobless claims surprised the experts, but it did not cause a noticeable reaction on the stock market.

The best sector in the S&P 500 was financials (+ 0.58%), with energy stocks at the lower end (-1.01%). The chip giant Intel was at the top of the Dow with a plus of 2.10 percent, while the aircraft manufacturer Boeing was in last place with minus 1.59 percent./he