NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – On Wall Street, things continued to improve on Monday after the latest wins. At the start of an eventful week, technology stocks were once again the trump card among investors. Overall, the market is still dominated by optimism regarding an agreement between the Republicans and Democrats on a further Corona aid package. Due to the bank holiday “Columbus Day”, however, trading activity was generally rather calm.

The Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) gradually expanded its profits in the first hours of trading and did not stay far below the 29,000 point mark. After that, the momentum subsided somewhat – in the end it was listed 0.88 percent higher at 28,837.52 points. Last week, the best-known American share index had risen by more than three percent on balance – it has now largely made up for the price setback from its interim high at the beginning of September. For the market-wide S&P 500 it went up on Monday by 1.64 percent to 3534.22 points. The technology-heavy NASDAQ 100 even gained 3.09 percent to 12 088.11 points.

Technology stocks have benefited from the fact that international negotiations on the introduction of a digital tax are progressing more slowly than planned because of the corona pandemic and political differences.

Apple (Apple) led the impressive list of winners in the Dow with a price increase of almost six and a half percent to 124.40 US dollars – the technology company’s stocks were also well ahead in the Nasdaq 100. In addition to the general strength of the industry, the anticipation of investors for the presentation of new products on Tuesday helped. The new iPhone 12 in particular – the first Apple smartphone to be equipped for super-fast 5G data transmission – is likely to meet with lively interest. In addition, the analyst firm RBC raised the target price for Apple from 111 to 132 dollars and reiterated its buy recommendation.

At Amazon, the shareholders could look forward to a price gain of almost five percent. One day before Amazon’s “Prime Day”, which attracts the online retailer’s Prime subscribers for 48 hours with particularly cheap offers, investors apparently hoped for brisk business.

At the car manufacturer Ford (Ford Motor), positive analyst statements about the new management staff and the earnings potential resulted in a price jump of almost six percent. Since the beginning of October, Jim Farley, who was previously responsible for the operational business, has been steering the traditional company as the successor to Jim Hackett, who has retired.

It also went up for shares in companies that will publish business figures this week. The securities of the banks Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan (JPMorgan ChaseCo) and Wells Fargo (Wells FargoCo) gained between one and a half and more than three percent. For titles of the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (JohnsonJohnson) (JohnsonJohnson) there was an increase of a good half a percent.

Meanwhile, the shares of the Biotech-Company Regeneron just in the red. Statements by company boss Leonard Schleifer had caused disillusionment, according to which a Corona agent from Regeneron still needs further tests to prove its effectiveness.

Due to the holiday and the lack of economic news, the euro moved little from its place: In New York trading, the common currency last cost 1.1812 US dollars. The European Central Bank (ECB) had set the reference rate at 1.1799 (Friday: 1.1795) dollars and the dollar cost 0.8475 (0.8478) euros. There was no trading on the US bond market due to the holiday./gl/he

— By Gerold Löhle, dpa-AFX —