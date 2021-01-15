NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The US stock exchanges recorded further profit-taking on Friday. In view of high valuations, mostly disappointing economic data and a sluggish start to the corporate reporting season, even the economic stimulus package promised by the elected US President Joe Biden, which was merely expected, did not give investors any arguments to buy. In addition, US stock market trading paused on Monday because of Martin Luther King Day – before the long weekend and Biden’s swearing-in on Wednesday, many investors apparently did not want to take the risk.

The Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) closed 0.57 percent lower at 30,814.26 points. The leading index thus posted a weekly minus of 0.91 percent. A similar picture as the Dow showed on Friday the market broad S&P 500, which fell by 0.72 percent to 3768.25 points. At the end of the technology-heavy NASDAQ 100, the price boards showed a loss of 0.73 percent to 12,803.93 meters./gl/he