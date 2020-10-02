The mood on Wall Street, which was initially very good, faded on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) was almost one percent higher in …

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The initially very good mood on Wall Street faded on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) started trading almost one percent higher, but as on the previous day it lost its momentum just above the 28,000 point mark and even turned into the red at times. Ultimately, it ended the first day of trading in October 0.13 percent higher at 27,816.90 points.

Once again, the technology stocks concentrated on the Nasdaq were able to outshine the Dow. For the selection index NASDAQ 100, which is shaped by this industry, it went up 1.45 percent to 11,583.20 points. The market-wide S&P 500 recorded an increase of 0.53 percent to 3380.80 points.

In the US, investors continued to fluctuate between hope and fear on Thursday when it came to the negotiations on a new stimulus package. According to analyst Edward Moya of broker Oanda, it is unlikely that there will be a breakthrough before the upcoming elections in November. The House of Representatives could possibly still pass a deal, but then a rejection in the Senate is to be expected.

Over the course of the year, the stock market was also held back by moderate economic data. Experts were surprised by the fact that the ISM index, a sentiment index for US industry, receded after four consecutive increases. According to Moya, this, together with continued high weekly unemployment benefits, painted a weak economic picture. On Friday, the official labor market report is now eagerly awaited.

In the Dow, Boeing shares remained on a recovery course with 1.6 percent. The clearer prospect of an early flight permit for the crisis jet 737 Max was supplemented by a positive analyst comment on Thursday. According to Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak, concerns about the order situation for the aircraft could turn out to be excessive.

The worst in the Dow were the 2.2 percent lower shares of Chevron in a clouded industry environment. In the oil sector, the papers remained generally under pressure on Thursday as the price of a barrel of US WTI oil fell below the $ 40 mark. In the S&P 500, ExxonMobil and Occidental Petroleum as well as the industry supplier Schlumberger sagged by more than three percent.

The technology stocks on the Nasdaq were helped by a positive mood in the chip sector, which was justified on the market with optimistic signals from Europe. There, STMicroelectronics had raised its outlook for the current year for the second time. In the USA, for example, Texas Instruments gained 1.5 percent, companies like NXP or Microchip even gained up to five percent.

At PepsiCo, the quarterly figures presented only hesitantly met with a positive response. After a weak start, the shares made it 1.6 percent in the plus. The beverage company exceeded expectations with the numbers and, after business was going better, dared to set new goals for this year.

Among the small caps, Bed Bath & Beyond (Bed BathBeyond) caused a sensation with a fireworks display. The shares of the retailer for household items soared at times by more than a third, at the end of the plus was about a quarter. Better than expected quarterly figures thanks to high online sales were seen as the driver for the price jump.

The euro rate rose slightly, most recently in New York trading 1.1747 US dollars. The European Central Bank (ECB) had meanwhile set the reference rate at 1.1752 (Wednesday: 1.1708) dollars. The dollar cost 0.8509 (0.8541) euros.

US Treasury bond prices showed solid development. The futures contract for ten-year Treasuries (T-Note-Future) recently rose by 0.04 percent to 139.54 points. The yield on ten-year bonds was around the previous day’s level at 0.68 percent./tih/he

— By Timo Hausdorf, dpa-AFX —