NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The US stock markets continued their rally of the previous week on Monday and reached further record highs. With the sixth trading day in a row, the stock exchanges also recorded the longest profit streak since August 2020. Increasingly better prospects for a robust economic stimulus package from the US government and a slowdown in corona infection rates, investors would have been positive, it said.

The Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) expanded its moderate early gains in late trading and closed 0.76 percent higher at 31,385.76 points, just below its record high immediately before. The other leading indices also recorded highs. The market-wide S&P 500 ultimately gained 0.74 percent to 3915.59 points. The tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 advanced 0.67 percent to 13,695.02 points./edh/he