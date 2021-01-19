NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – One day before the inauguration of the new US president, investors put their trust in the Democrat Joe Biden and his team on Tuesday. The leading index Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) rose 0.38 percent to 30,930.52 points. This keeps the Dow within striking distance of Thursday’s record high. On Monday, the US stock exchanges were closed because of the holiday “Martin Luther King Day”.

Analyst Simon Deeley from the investment bank RBC spoke of a “clearly risk-oriented mood” among investors. Their focus is Biden’s inauguration and the associated prospect of a $ 1.9 trillion aid package for the economy and the country.

For the market-wide S&P 500 it went up 0.81 percent to 3798.91 points. The technology-heavy selection index NASDAQ 100 was even stronger, advancing 1.50 percent to 12,996.54 points./bek/he