Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 17:36

The New York stock exchanges closed slightly higher and, although without much momentum, remained positive for most of the trading session, with Apple shares rising again after sharp losses in recent sessions. The market adjusts positions while awaiting next week’s US inflation data and digesting new comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.

The Dow Jones index closed up 0.22%, at 34576.59 points; the S&P 500 rose 0.14%, to 4457.49 points and the Nasdaq advanced 0.09%, to 13761.53 points. During the week, however, the indices accumulated losses of 0.75%, 1.29% and 1.93%, respectively.

The friction between the US and China that hit Apple’s shares hard, causing the company to lose around US$200 million in market value in the last two sessions, continues, but the iPhone maker’s shares managed to reverse the downward trend and closed up 0.35%. After having ordered a ban on the use of iPhones by public officials, China today accused the US of abusing its state power to pressure Chinese companies.

This is yet another development of the tensions that involve the two countries and increase the uncertainties surrounding global growth potential. Amid the G20 moves in India, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank warned that global economic growth has slowed and medium-term projections are the weakest in more than three decades. With the price of gas rising again following the start of a strike at Chevron units in Australia and oil rising on the international market, economists are already questioning whether there could be an inflationary rebound. “This seems unlikely, both in terms of the direction that crude oil prices will take from here, and in the way that gasoline or diesel prices influence the general pace of inflation in the US and Canada”, assesses CIBC.

The energy sector led the rise of the S&P 500 today, with Chevron shares rising 0.34%, followed by Exxon Mobil, which advanced 1.46%. Ford and General Motors (GM) shares rose 2.84% and 1.17% respectively, after Stellantis presented a salary increase proposal to the American union of workers at the three automakers (United Auto Wokers, UAW), which They have been threatening a strike for weeks.

According to a CME Group tool, this late afternoon, the market estimated the probability of maintaining interest rates at the Fed’s September monetary policy meeting at 93%. The most likely scenario suggested is that the current interest rate level will remain until May. Comments between yesterday and today by Austan Goolsbee (Chicago Fed), Lorie Logan (Dallas Fed), John Williams (New York Fed) and Mary Daly (San Francisco Fed) entered the economists’ tip. According to Navellier, with the near consensus of interest rate maintenance by the Fed this month, fears of a recession continue to diminish and company profit estimates remain firm.