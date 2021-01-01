The New York Stock Exchange will stop admitting the shares of three large Chinese companies, according to the requirements of the US administration, the agency reports. Bloomberg on Thursday, December 31st.

These are mobile operators China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom Hong Kong. These companies are actively involved in the development of fifth generation communications in China. It is noted that they “have no significant presence in the United States,” and their shares are also listed on the Hong Kong exchange.

In a statement, the New York Stock Exchange explained that the said decision should take effect by January 11.

It is noted that this step is due to the fact that US President Donald Trump in November 2020 signed a decree banning American investments in a number of Chinese companies, which, according to Washington, are associated with the Chinese Armed Forces. According to the decree, from January 11 this year, American individuals and legal entities will be prohibited from any transactions with the securities of such companies.

Earlier, on December 19, Trump signed a law aimed, in particular, at restricting the placement of shares of Chinese companies on American exchanges.

The Foreign Companies Accountability Act requires foreign businesses to report to US regulators. Now, if a company is unable to meet audit requirements within three years, it will lose access to the exchange.

In early December, it was reported that the US House of Representatives voted unanimously in favor of restrictions against Chinese companies. Such a decision may lead to the fact that a number of firms may leave the US stock market.