Black paint on the bust inaugurated last Saturday in Brooklyn, and dedicated to the African American killed in May last year by the police

Just inaugurated and already damaged. This is what happened in Brooklyn to the work dedicated to George Floyd, the African American who died in May last year during a police stop in Minneapolis. The statue depicting the face of George Floyd was inaugurated last Saturday and in the last few hours it has been smeared with black paint. The base was also smeared: the words dedicated to Floyd covered in black, the word «patriotfront», painted white, appeared. Police investigate, The Hill reports.

Last night a far-right extremist group vandalized a statue of George Floyd in Brooklyn. A racist, loathsome, despicable act of hate. The City Cleanup Corps is repairing the statue right now and a hate crime investigation is underway. We will bring these cowards to justice. pic.twitter.com/mTwzwIyG4z– Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 24, 2021

“An act of racist, repugnant and despicable hatred,” said the mayor of New York on Twitter Bill de Blasio. “We will bring these cowards to justice.” In the next few hours, the sentence for former agent Derek Chauvin, accused for the death of Floyd