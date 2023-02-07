The strongest earthquake in 40 years hit New York State
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was recorded on the morning of February 7 in northwestern New York State. This is reported informs NBC.
According to the channel, seismologists recorded a natural disaster two kilometers east of the city of West Seneca. The epicenter of the tremors was at a depth of three kilometers.
Underground fluctuations of such power have become the strongest over the past 40 years – in 1983, earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 2.5 were not recorded in this area. Information about casualties and destruction is being investigated.
#York #State #hit #worst #earthquake #years
Leave a Reply