The ban on natural gas and other fossil fuels will take effect in 2026 for new buildings of seven stories or less and in 2029 for taller ones. | Photo: Unsplash/Jermaine Ee

New York state will be the first in the United States to ban the use of natural gas and other fossil fuels in new buildings, a measure aimed at reducing pollutant emissions.

The decision was approved by the state legislature on Tuesday night (2) as part of the next budget agreement and is awaiting only Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature for final adoption, which is expected.

The ban on natural gas and other fossil fuels will take effect in 2026 for new buildings of seven stories or less and in 2029 for taller buildings.

The measure will affect some commercial properties, such as office buildings, but not others, such as factories, hospitals and restaurants, for example.

While New York is the first state to adopt such a ban, several locations across the country have already passed similar measures, including New York City itself, and elsewhere building codes are being used to encourage the switch to electricity.

According to official data, three out of five homes in New York State currently use natural gas for heating, and natural gas stoves are also very common.

Earlier this year, comments by a federal government official sparked controversy in the US over the possibility of a nationwide ban on gas stoves, an idea scrapped by the White House but one that has prompted several GOP-ruled states to take action.

In a television interview today, the governor of New York wanted to make it clear that no one will have to give up their gas stove, but that the measure simply seeks to initiate a transition in new buildings to other forms of energy, such as electricity.