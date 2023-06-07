New York Daily: New York sky covered in dense smoke due to fires in Canada

In New York, the sky was covered with dense smoke that reached the American city from wildfires in Canada. This is reported TASS with reference to the New York Daily.

So, air quality in New York due to pollution has dropped to a dangerous level. As a result, the city took second place in the air quality anti-rating, losing the lead only to India’s Delhi.

Due to the difficult situation, New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged residents to limit their time outdoors. School outdoor activities have also been cancelled.

Previously, smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada reached the country’s capital, Ottawa, and its largest city, Toronto. Quebec, located in the east of the country, suffered the most. Bordering Ottawa was blanketed in smog on June 6, with air quality at its worst.