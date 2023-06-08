Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

Images from New York show scenes from a science fiction film. The dense clouds of smoke over the US city could increase in the future.

New York – A woman walks along the waterfront in New Jersey City. Behind her the sea – and thick smoke. Where else the skyline of New York City can actually be seen, brown, dense smog covered the US city on Wednesday. Only the outlines of the buildings and skyscrapers can still be seen. The woman wears a medical mask to protect herself from the bad air.

A heavy plume of smoke from the wildfires in Canada has blanketed the New York City skyline. © Tariq Zehawi/NorthJersey.com/IMAGO

For almost two days, the images from New York City have been piling up, which at first sight are more reminiscent of apocalyptic scenes. The condition is caused by wildfires in Canada. The smoke has been drifting south for days, immersing the metropolis in dense smog. Already on Tuesday, the Swiss company for air quality technology “IQAir” the air quality in New York as “unhealthy”, since Wednesday even as “extremely unhealthy”. The company recommends wearing a protective mask to protect yourself from the smoke. The official US database for measuring air quality “AirNow” also suggests keeping outdoor activities short and moving them indoors.

Apocalyptic scenes in New York City: plumes of smoke come from forest fires in Canada

“Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is currently affecting the air in New York City,” the New York government announced. A health notice asks residents to take steps to save energy and reduce air pollution. Among other things, they are asked to use public transport instead of their own car and to refrain from private fires in the garden or other places.

The noxious smoke that was drifting south to New York from more than a hundred wildfires in Quebec is not only causing serious damage, according to CNN. New York was partly at the top of the worst air pollution in the world on Tuesday, according to the US broadcaster. Above all, man-made climate change would further aggravate the dry conditions that favor forest fires. Scientists recently reported that millions of acres of burned land in the western United States and Canada can be attributed to carbon pollution from the world’s largest fossil fuel and cement companies.

New York City Drifts In Puffs of Smoke: Will Climate Change Scenario Become Everyday?

US politician and UN Secretary-General António Guterres wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (local time): “At our UN headquarters in New York we can feel the deteriorating air quality as smoke from wildfires in Canada moves south. With global temperature rising, there is an urgent need to reduce the risk of wildfires.”

New York City on Tuesday June 6th. © IMAGO/Matt Davies

The nationwide increase in forest fires counts according to the Washington Post one of the “most predictable effects of global warming”. People now have to learn to deal with such situations and, as a result, to live with more masks and air filters. “This will likely be one of many adjustments Americans will need to make as global warming continues. In a way, the haze could allow everyone to see more clearly what lies ahead.” (nz)