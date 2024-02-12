New York, a fight ends in tragedy. At least ten gun shots were fired

Terrible shooting in the subway Bronx to New York. A 35-year-old man died and five other people were injured, including two teenagers. The tragedy occurred at 4.40pm local time, 10.40pm in Italywhen the subway was very crowded. The victim was hit in the face and died during the rush to the hospital, the killer managed to escape. Some witnesses reported hearing ten shots. The five injured people are a 14 year old girl, a 15 year old boy, a 29-year-old woman and two men, aged 71 and 28. They are all hospitalized in stable condition. According to the police they could be two people opened fireafter an argument.

The fight broke out on board the train and then continued onto the platform of Mount Eden Avenue station. The NYPD asked the public to avoid the area between Inwood Avenue and Townsend Avenue due to “an active police investigation.” According to local network ABC7, one of the victims of the shooting died after arriving at the hospital. At the moment no arrests have been made and the murder weapon has not been found.