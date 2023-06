Deadly shooting in the Bronx, a borough of New York City, where an 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest in front of 3329 Olinville Avenue yesterday evening. Taken to Jabobi Medical Center, the young man was pronounced dead shortly after from his injuries. There are currently no arrests. Surveillance video shows the moments leading up to the crash, in which a black Dodge Charger pulls into the driveway, seconds before at least 10 shots are heard.