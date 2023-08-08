A Woman is in serious condition after being attacked by a shark in the waters of Rockaway Beach, one of the beaches of New York. According to reports from the New York Police Department, the attack took place yesterday afternoon. The woman, a 50-year-old, was bitten in the left leg and is hospitalized at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

After the attack the beach was closed while a police helicopter took off to try, unsuccessfully, to locate the shark. Monitoring will continue today with Rockaway Beach not reopening until 11am local time. “Frightening as this was, we want to remind New Yorkers that the shark attacks in Rockaway are a extremely rare event“, is the comment of the New York Parks department that manages the beach.

The however, several shark attacks were reported last month northeast of Rockaway, in the waters of Fire Island, off Quoque, Long Island and the town of Babylon. And last year, New York state recorded 8 of 20 shark attacks recorded since 1837.