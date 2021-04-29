Thursday, April 29, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

New York set a date for the opening of activities and stores completely

by admin
April 29, 2021
in World
0


The famous “Times Square” in New York

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today, Thursday, a specific date for the reopening of all activities and shops in the city, more than a year after the closures caused by the new Corona virus.
De Blasio said that officials are planning to “completely reopen” the city on July 1.
“We are ready to open stores and open corporate offices and theaters with our full capacity,” he told the US television station MSNBC.
He said that his optimism about the ability of the largest cities in the country to return to a normal level of operation is largely due to the fact that 6.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the city of 8.3 million people.
It was not immediately clear how the mayor’s plans would align with those of the state government controlling restrictions on operating restaurants and businesses.
Broadway theaters began reopening this month for special shows to a limited audience. Many producers set June 1 to reopen their theaters.

Source: Reuters

.
#York #set #date #opening #activities #stores #completely

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Microsoft hits the table and lowers its cut in PC games to just 12 percent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.