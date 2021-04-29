New York set a date for the opening of activities and stores completely

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today, Thursday, a specific date for the reopening of all activities and shops in the city, more than a year after the closures caused by the new Corona virus.

De Blasio said that officials are planning to “completely reopen” the city on July 1.

“We are ready to open stores and open corporate offices and theaters with our full capacity,” he told the US television station MSNBC.

He said that his optimism about the ability of the largest cities in the country to return to a normal level of operation is largely due to the fact that 6.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the city of 8.3 million people.

It was not immediately clear how the mayor’s plans would align with those of the state government controlling restrictions on operating restaurants and businesses.

Broadway theaters began reopening this month for special shows to a limited audience. Many producers set June 1 to reopen their theaters.