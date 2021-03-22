About one in four New Yorkers has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And with it, they get closer to normality. According to the data disclosed by the state, and published by ABC News, almost 7.5 million doses of the vaccine have already been administered in total, including the more than one million inoculations that took place in the last seven days.

As the authorities indicated last Saturday, New York State has vaccinated more than 5 million citizens, representing 25.3% of the entire population of the region. All of them have received at least one of the doses for immunization against the coronavirus, however, 13% of these millions of citizens already have the complete vaccination schedule.

Regarding data from the United States, the latest publication from the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveal that 23.3% of Americans have received one of the two of the vaccine until last Friday. Meanwhile, 12.6% of the country’s population has received the two injections, with a complete vaccination schedule.

People who can get vaccinated in New York

Months after starting the vaccination, New York has determined the groups of people who can currently receive the vaccine. Among them are over 60 years old, but also, healthcare staff, residents and staff in long-term care facilities. All of them have determined the first vaccination group, those with the highest priority against the pandemic.

After them came the shift of teachers and daycare workers, public transport workers, food store and restaurant workers, people with certain underlying health conditions and, more recently, public-facing employees.

The governor asks to maintain sanitary measures

Happy with the work and the rate of vaccination in New York, the governor of the state, Andrew Cuomo stated that it “is continuing our outreach across the state to address indecision and accessibility so that we can continue to receive vaccines in the arms of the people as soon as possible”.

But, “in the meantime”, he insists on the importance of continuing to maintain sanitary measures to prevent a new wave of infections. “It is essential that we continue to exercise basic security protocols so that we can continue to build on all the progress we’ve made in vaccines, ”he adds.

Earrings of the new variant

Despite the fact that vaccination is progressing at a great pace, the arrival of a new variant on March 10 has caused concern to grow among the population. In recent weeks the so-called New York variant has made its way through society and, in the last seven days, has already accounted for 39% of the new cases detected, an exponential increase taking into account the 31% that was registered the previous week.

Still, experts, such as Dr. Dave Chokshi, New York City Health Commissioner, have emerged that “It is a more infectious variant”, but in no case does it seem to cause a more serious disease or put the effectiveness of vaccines at risk, as indicated by the preliminary analyzes carried out by the authorities.