After obtaining the low results shown in the last exams carried out in the city, the New York City schools to begin implementing new curriculum next semester. All this starting in the fall, with the aim of helping students overcome the “fear of mathematics.”

According to the criteria of

Last Monday, after months of planning, school officials announced the implementation of a new curriculum, which focuses on “open discussions”and got the name “NYC Solves”. The program will impose “an illustrative mathematics curriculum” in more than 400 of the city’s high schools and ninety-three of the city’s 600 middle schools.

Unlike the classic math problems to solve, the program emphasizes problems in the classroom. In this way, the authorities believe that children will be able to learn real concepts instead of technical terms and step-by-step equations.

According to the media The New York Post, Schools Chancellor David Banks spoke at the presentation and explained one of the crucial points of fear of maths. “Students develop a fear of mathematics from the earliest gradesand we have kids who say, ‘I’m not a math person… but worse, we have teachers who say ‘I’m not a math person,'” he said.

The plan will begin to be implemented in the next semester. Photo:iStock Share

Statistics in New York schools

Each year, the state’s schools undergo an evaluation that partially demonstrates the level of student learning, and is often used to reform some school policies and take action. Yes ok Last year the numbers improved compared to 2022they still remain far from expectations.

In that sense, Banks indicated that “Half of students in third to eighth grade were not proficient in mathematics by 2023“, and maintained that the trend persists in high school. “Nearly 66 percent of black students and approximately 64 percent of Latino students scored below the proficient level. “I don’t know about you, but I think that’s totally unacceptable,” she said.

Regarding the changes she hopes will come with the new program, Banks assured that “with ‘NYC Solves’ Our classrooms will focus on deeply understanding mathematical concepts, connect them together and apply them to the real world“.