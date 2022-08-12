He lives in hiding, under the protection of the British government, after death threats from Iran for his works. And today, just before 5pm, he was stabbed at a literary event in western New York. Salman Rushdie, 75-year-old Indian writer, essayist and actor, was wounded in the neck by a stabbing weapon shortly before giving a lecture: a man wearing a black mask, according to witnesses, got up from the audience and stood rash about the writer, who was about to be introduced to the public. Rushdie managed to get up on his own after the assault and it was accompanied to hospital for checks on multiple injuries, including one around the neck. A photo taken immediately after the fact shows a security officer with his hands on Rushdie’s chest, while another holds his legs raised in the air. The interviewer – according to reports from the New York police – also reported a mild head injury.

The aggression

The attack took place at a literary event at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, New York, around 11 am local time (5 pm in Italy), moments after the start of Rushdie’s presentation to the audience. According to an Associated Press reporter, a man got up from the audience and rushed on the writer: going up on stage he started hitting Rushdie with a stabbing weapon. The presenter was also slightly injured in the head. The assailant was then stopped in place by the police and immediately taken into custody, while the writer was rescued by those present who raised his legs high, presumably to get more blood to the brain, according to witnesses.

Rushdie, according to reports to the New York Times by a doctor present at the event, Rita Landman, suffered multiple injuries: he was hit by several stab wounds, including one on the right side of the neck.

The assailant “wore a black mask”

The assailant was in the audience before jumping on the stage at the Chautauqua literary festival and hitting the writer. The man, witnesses said, was wearing a black mask. Reports have appeared on social media that the attacker was a British citizen of Pakistani origin, but there is no official confirmation regarding this news.

A witness: “A horrible scene, hit repeatedly”

A video shows the agitation in the hall and on stage, immediately after the attack, with rescuers trying to revive the writer. Hundreds of people attended the Chautauqua Institution to attend the writer’s lecture as part of a literary festival. All were evacuated immediately after the attack. “It was an absolutely horrible thing to watch,” said a witness, Carl Levan, according to whom – after running to the stage from the left side of the hall – the attacker “repeatedly hit” him with a stabbing weapon. writer. Speaking to BBC News Channel, the man – who was seated 14.15 rows away from the stage – said those present were still “deeply shocked” by what they saw.



Salman Rushdie, thirty years of “fatwa”

The fatwa

Rushdie’s book The satanic verses it has been banned in Iran since 1988, as it is considered blasphemous by many Muslims. Death threats following his actions forced him to live for nine years in hiding under the protection of British intelligence. Sentencing the writer to death was a ‘fatwa’ by the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, pronounced on February 14, 1986. Iran also offered 3 million rewards for those who murdered Rushdie.

In many Muslim countries there were protests, with copies of the ‘blasphemous’ book burned in public and bookstores devastated. Rushdie, who was then living in London, was placed under the protection of the British security services. Meanwhile, his Japanese translator, Igarashi Hitoshi, was assassinated in 1991 and various other translators were attacked, including the Italian Ettore Capriolo. In 2005, the fatwa was renewed by the current Iranian spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In 2000, the writer moved to the United States, where he still lives and acquired American citizenship.



Private life

Born in Bombay in 1947, Rushdie has put India at the center of most of his books, combining, often with irony, magical realism, historical fiction, East and West. The writer has been married four times and is the father of two children. The last marriage, with Indian American actress Padma Lakshmi, ended in divorce in 2007.