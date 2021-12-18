Home page world

During a performance in 2018, members of the dance troupe “Rockettes” pull a sleigh with a Santa Claus across the stage. © Christina Horsten / dpa

The corona numbers are rising again in the metropolis of New York. After a short start to the season, the “Rockettes” Christmas dance show will therefore end prematurely.

New York – The popular New York Christmas dance show of the “Rockettes” ends earlier than planned due to rising corona infections in New York.

“We regret that we cannot continue this season of the” Christmas Spectacular “because of the growing challenges posed by the pandemic,” announced the organizers on Friday.

Previously, the organizers had already canceled all events for Friday, now the entire rest of the season, which was planned until the beginning of January, is also canceled. Last year, the Christmas dance show, which has been performed since 1933 and has already been seen by around 70 million viewers, was completely canceled due to the pandemic.

The metropolis of New York became the epicenter of the pandemic in spring 2020. After that, the infection rate had stabilized to some extent, but recently increased again significantly – mainly because of the Omikron variant. dpa