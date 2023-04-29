The artifacts include an alabaster ram dating back to the fifth century BC that was looted during the Yemeni civil war in 1994. The items were confiscated from the Manhattan apartment of Shelby White, a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The investigation into White, conducted by the Manhattan Antiquities Trafficking Unit, “allowed dozens of artifacts looted from their countries of origin to be returned home,” Bragg said. “These are just three of about 1,000 artifacts we’ve repatriated over the past 16 months.”

The Attorney General’s office thanked Shelby for its cooperation in the investigation.

In December, the Art Newspaper reported that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office seized $24 million worth of antiquities from White’s apartment.

The Yemeni pieces are on temporary display at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington until the Yemeni authorities can safely retrieve them.