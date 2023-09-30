“The worst is over,” said the governor; High volume of rain on Friday (September 29th) flooded streets and caused power outages

The city of New York, in the United States, resumed operating transit services this Saturday (September 30, 2023) after a strong storm the day before. In an interview with reporters, Governor Kathy Hochul said there were no deaths due to the rains.

According to Hochul, the volume of water that hit the city and the metropolitan area was close to that of Hurricane Ida in 2021. The subway returned and avenues in New York were reopened this Saturday morning (September 30). According to the governor, more rain is expected over the weekend, but “the worst has gone”.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management said in a statement that the agency is still assessing the extent of the flood damage and is working to coordinate recovery efforts, including removing debris and downed trees and collecting reports. residents about the damage.

The Woodhull Medical Center, in the neighborhood of Brooklyn, operated on Friday (September 29) using electrical generators due to a power outage. This Saturday, patients and staff were evacuated from the facilities so that the responsible energy company could make the necessary repairs.

Parts of Brooklyn recorded more than 18.41 centimeters of rain, with at least one location recording 6 centimeters in a single hour, flooding some streets with knee-deep water and stranding drivers on the highways.

Record rainfall — more than 9 inches — fell at John F. Kennedy International Airport, surpassing the record for the month of September recorded during Hurricane Donna in 1960, according to the National Weather Service.

See images of the damage caused by the rain:

I’m truly sorry to notify you about the flooding in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the entire of New York City today!#AlpNavruz pic.twitter.com/JG7m8luyjm — MaNaMi (@mynahrahimi) September 30, 2023

🇺🇸 Extreme flooding in New York City #NYC pic.twitter.com/j2BzepK3oG — Attentive Media (@AttentiveCEE) September 29, 2023