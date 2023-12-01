New York: residents whose driver’s license will be canceled in December

Starting this Friday, December 1, more than 50,000 drivers of NY they could see their suspension license if they have not met the requirement of passing a vision test, a measure that was postponed during the pandemic, but has now reached the deadline for its presentation.

He New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for its acronym in English), had allowed drivers to self-certify in order to renew their licenses with the intention of preventing people from showing up at the offices. But now they have to show the exam. According to the department’s calculations, around 150,000 licenses that had been approved between March 2020 and August 2021 needed to do that. Procedure to renew the document.

And it is that he DMV mentioned that people who renewed their driver’s license online during the pandemic must now provide evidence of a vision test or else they could face a suspension.

According to what was announced by the authorities, the deadline to complete the tests was scheduled for November 26. However it is still available.

How to meet the vision test requirement to maintain your license in New York?

It is worth mentioning that it is still possible to take the test from the internet through “Cleared to Drive”, the only provider of online vision tests approved by the State of NY. This site offers a web-based test for US$49 that will automatically send results to traffic department.

The creators of the platform told Local SYR that, to ensure that the proof is valid, first verify the person’s identity and then calibrate their eye chart for the screen size so that users can take the test with all types of devices. Finally, they guide the driver to stand at the correct distance and perform the exam, which takes between five and seven minutes.

It is possible to take the vision exam online.

People can also go physically to a provider approved by the administration who will send the results directly to the department. In the case of an unauthorized supplier, a test report must be completed which must then be sent to the traffic department.

The test can be sent electronically, through postal mail or by presenting it directly at one of the offices.

It should be noted that once the approved exam is delivered to the department, the suspension, if it came into effect, will be eliminated, so it is important that the Procedure be done as soon as possible since it is estimated that there are thousands of requests that are arriving at this time.