If you think that during the summer holidays you will have problems providing adequate food to your school-age children, good news, in New York it is available the Sun Bucks program through which you can receive US$120 for the purchase of food.

This program is offered in several states, but each one has its own requirements and registration dates. In the case of New York, for the first time it will be an option for parents in 2024.

According to state authorities, Minors who already access government benefits are automatically enrolled such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or those with free or low-cost school meals.

But the above does not mean that you cannot register, you just have to comply with the following requirements:

Your children attend a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

Your household income is at or below the eligibility limits for free or reduced-price school meals.

If you comply with the above, as of July 1, you must fill out an application, which applies to all minors in the household, and create an identification account on the NY.gov portal. The authorities will respond via email.

It is important to say that it does not matter when registers, the funds corresponding to the summer are delivered, that is, US$40 for the months of June, July and August, the equivalent of US$120.

It should be noted that through this program A card is given where funds are deposited that can only be used to purchase food. such as fruits, vegetables, meat, chicken, fish, non-alcoholic drinks, cereals, bread, among others.

The card is accepted in various supermarkets and farmers markets, including in online stores. But it cannot be used for other purposes such as purchasing hot food, pet supplements, personal hygiene items or medications.

You can use the funds in various supermarkets.

In which states is Sun Bucks food assistance available?

The summer food support program It is available in much of the United States, although conditions may change depending on the entity. For specific details in your state visit the Sun Bucks page, in the meantime we’re sharing the list of where it’s available:

American Samoa

Arizona

Arkansas

California

North Carolina

Colorado

Connecticut

North Dakota

Delaware

D.C.

guam

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Northern Mariana Islands

Virgin Islands

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mountain

Nebraska

Snowfall

New Jersey

NY

New Hampshire

New Mexico

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

W.V.

Washington

Wisconsin

In case your status does not appear and you require help, Local authorities can inform you of other options available.