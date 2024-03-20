New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami They will face each other this weekend in a match corresponding to the Major League Soccer (MLS). The team led by Gerardo 'Tata' Martino is in first position in the general table in the Eastern Conference with ten points, while the team from the Big Apple is in sixth place.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about this important match in the 2024 American soccer season: where and how to watch, date and time, probable lineups, club news and match forecast.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV.
Goalkeeper: C. Coronel
Defense: K. Duncan, A. Reyes, N. Elle, J. Tolkin
Medium: P. Stroud, F. Amaya, E. Forsberg, W. Carmona
Forward: L. Morgan, E. Manoel
Goalkeeper: D. Callender
Defense: D. Ruiz, T. Aviléz, N. Freire, N. Allen
Medium: F. Redondo, S. Busquets, D. Gómez
Forward: J. Gressel, L. Campana, R. Taylor
Gerardo Martino is trying to dose Lionel Messi's minutes to avoid injury. The Argentine forward did not play last weekend in the match against DC United.
According to the most recent reports, 'Tata' would seek to save the albiceleste star for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Monterrey.
NY Red Bulls 1-2 Inter Miami
