FC Barcelona continues on its tour of the United States, and after its games against Inter Miami, Real Madrid and Juventus, it is their turn to face New York Red Bull. Here we leave you all the information of the next meeting of the Blaugrana club.
Where is the New York Red Bull vs FC Barcelona? At the Red Bull Arena Stadium, with a capacity for 25,189 spectators.
When and what time is New York Red Bull vs FC Barcelona? On Sunday July 31. The match will be played in Spain at 01:00. In Mexico it will be 6:00 p.m. in Argentina 8:00 p.m.
On which television channel can I watch New York Red Bull vs FC Barcelona? In Spain it can be seen through Barca TV and TV3. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru, it can be followed by DIRECTV. in Mexico via SKYHD. In the United States it will air on ESPN+.
One of the unknowns is who Xavi will opt for, it has not yet been decided who will be the starter, Raphinha, the new signing of Leeds United, or Dembélé, after his “re-signing”. Both have had the opportunity to start in different matches, the Brazilian against Real Madrid and the French against Juventus.
FC Barcelona has not yet known defeat in this preseason, only two draws, the last against Juventus (2-2) and against Olot (1-1).
Everything indicates that the new signing of FC Barcelona, Jules Koundé, will not dress short.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Dest, Araújo, Christensen, Jordi Alba, Kessié, Gavi, Busquets, Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Lewandowski.
New York Red Bull: Carlos Miguel; Fernandez, Amaya, Casseres, Klimala; Morgan, Long, Luqinhas, Dylan Nealis; Nealis, John Tolkin.
NYRB 0 – 4 FC BARCELONA
#York #Red #Bull #Barcelona #schedule #channel #Spain #USA #Mexico #South #America #alignments
Leave a Reply