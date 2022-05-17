New York authorities raised this Tuesday to the category of “high” the alert level of covid-19just one day after asking the population to wear a mask again in all public indoor places.

“The COVID-19 alert level in New York City is now high. There is high community spread of COVID-19 and the pressure on the health care system is increasing,” the New York City Department of Health announced. a short statement.

(Also read: The United States exceeds the tragic threshold of one million deaths from covid-19)

The Health Commissioner, Ashwin Vasan, for his part, assured that it is time to “redouble the measures that protect ourselves and others.”

Just this Monday, the New York authorities asked the population to wear a mask again in all public indoor places and announced that they will distribute millions of home tests to try to contain the rebound in covid-19 cases that is being registered in the city.

The recent rise in infections has placed the Big Apple on a high alert level, which is declared when certain levels of hospitalization are exceeded and a certain proportion of beds occupied by patients with covid-19 is reached.

This month, cases in the city have risen sharply again, reaching just over 300 per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, according to the latest official data, which also shows a clear increase in hospital admissions, a situation that is even worse in other areas of New York state.

(You may be interested in: US shootings: what is known about the attacks in Buffalo and Los Angeles?)

Vaccination lines in the United States. Photo: MICHAEL REYNOLDS / EFE

In response, local authorities They recommended this Monday the use of masks in all public indoor placeswhich includes shops, offices, building entrances, elevators and, in general, any other place where space is shared with strangers.

The subway and the rest of the New York public transport system, meanwhile, continue to require all passengers to wear a mask.

In addition, the New York City Council announced that it will distribute another 16.5 million home tests and one million quality masks.

(Also: Killer Who Broadcast US Shooting Had More Attacks Planned)

“Home tests and masks offer New Yorkers reliable and convenient ways to protect themselves and others and allow them to enjoy our city,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

New York was at the beginning of the pandemic one of the world epicenters of covid-19 and the city already accumulates more than 40,000 deaths from the disease, according to official data.

EFE

More news

Fentanyl and firearms cause records of deaths in the United States

What implications does the repeal of abortion in the US have in the world?

Victims of building in Florida will receive compensation of US $ 1,000 million