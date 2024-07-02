Prosecutors from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent a letter on Tuesday (2) to the New York court where former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) was found guilty by a jury in late May, to say that they are “open” to the possibility of a delay of at least two weeks in the announcement of the sentence.

According to information from the Associated Press, prosecutors claimed that this period was necessary to present a response to Trump’s objections. The announcement of the sentence is scheduled for July 11.

On Monday (1st), just hours after the United States Supreme Court announced a decision that granted partial immunity to American presidents and former presidents, in response to an appeal by Trump, the Republican’s lawyers filed a request for the announcement of the sentence to be postponed so that they could assess whether the understanding of the highest American court could influence the outcome of the New York case.

The United States Supreme Court has ruled that current or former occupants of the highest office in the American Executive Branch can claim immunity for “official acts” performed during their terms in office.

The Supreme Court made the decision, by six votes to three, after Trump filed an appeal challenging the understanding of an appeals court, which in February had ruled that the Republican, President Joe Biden’s opponent in the November presidential election, was not entitled to immunity in the process in Washington that investigates whether he was responsible for the invasion of his supporters at the Capitol in January 2021 (when Trump was still president).

With Monday’s Supreme Court decision, the Republican can claim immunity in the case – it will be up to lower court judges to decide what are “official acts” of a president or not – which is unlikely to be concluded before the November 5 election.

However, it remains unclear how the decision could affect the other three criminal cases against Trump, including the one in New York.

In late May, Trump was found guilty by a jury in New York on 34 counts of falsifying company records to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels so she would not reveal before the 2016 election a relationship they allegedly had ten years earlier.