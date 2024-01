Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) | Photo: EFE/ EPA/CAROLINA BREHMAN

Former President of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) and his associates may have to pay around US$370 million (R$1.8 billion) and be prevented from doing business in the state of New York if they are convicted in a fraud case, according to a document presented by the state's attorney general, Letitia James, from the Democratic Party, this Friday (5).

Trump is being prosecuted for civil fraud by the New York prosecutor's office, which accuses the former president and his company of inflating the value of his assets and hiding facts to obtain loans and tax benefits.

According to information from CNN American, James argued in his document that the “intent to defraud” by Trump and his associates was “inevitable” and asked the court that the former president, together with others involved in the process, pay that amount as a fine.

“The countless deceptive schemes they employed to inflate asset values ​​and hide facts were so outrageous as to defy innocent explanation,” the Democratic attorney general wrote in the document.

Trump's lawyers, in turn, will ask the court where the case is being heard to reject the prosecutor's allegations against Trump. They claim that most of the transactions in James' complaint are outside the legal time frame and that Trump's financial statements “contained no material falsehoods.”

“There is no evidence in the record that the terms or pricing of any of the loans in question would have been any different based on the alleged falsehoods alleged by Plaintiff,” Trump’s lawyers wrote, according to the CNN. “No witness from any bank [ou de qualquer outro lugar] testified to this at trial.”