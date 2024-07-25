Former President and Republican White House candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday (24) | Photo: EFE/EPA/DAVID JENSEN

New York prosecutors have asked Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the criminal case against former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump (2017-2021) in the case of payment to a porn actress, to uphold the guilty verdict against the Republican.

According to information from the Reuters agency, in a statement dated Wednesday (24) and which was made public this Thursday (25), the Public Ministry alleged that the recent decision of the Supreme Court of the United States that granted partial immunity to presidents and former presidents does not apply in this case.

In early July, the Supreme Court ruled that current or former occupants of the highest office in the US executive branch can claim immunity for “official acts” carried out during their terms in office.

“The charges in this case involve purely personal conduct, rather than official presidential acts,” New York prosecutors alleged.

Last week, Trump’s defense had requested that the verdict be annulled because the Public Prosecutor’s Office used official acts of the former president as evidence during the trial, which was vetoed by the Supreme Court even in cases involving private matters.

Prosecutors argued that the verdict should stand because there was other evidence of Trump’s guilt. “A harmless error cannot be a basis for overturning a verdict,” the prosecutor argued.

Merchan said he will respond to the defense’s arguments by September 6. If the verdict is upheld, the sentence will be announced on September 18.

In late May, Trump was found guilty by a jury in New York on 34 counts of falsifying company records to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels so she would not reveal before the 2016 election an affair they allegedly had a decade earlier. The Republican denies the affair.