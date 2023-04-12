Jordan and the Justice Commission led by him are responsible for an “unprecedentedly brutal and unconstitutional attack” on the ongoing prosecution against Trump, the allegation reads. Jordan is said to be “carrying out a campaign to intimidate and assault Bragg”. Bragg, a Democrat, has been under serious threat since the impeachment of Trump.

Bragg believes that politicians should not interfere with the legal process in New York State. The indictment is therefore aimed at blocking any actions that the Commission is preparing against the Trump case. Jordan reacted strongly to the allegation on Twitter. “First they indict a president for a crime that isn’t a crime. Now they are trying to prevent us from checking whether the public money they use for the cause is well spent.”

Trump confidant Jordan had previously taken an aggressive stance against Bragg and had taken steps against him before the Justice Committee. He claims, among other things, that Bragg is acting under "political pressure from left-wing activists". It is possible that the commission will subpoena Bragg. Republicans can initiate a parliamentary inquiry with their majority in the House of Representatives.

Last week, Trump appeared in court in New York over irregularities involving hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. It was the first time in history that a former US president had been charged with criminal charges. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

