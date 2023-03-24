Alvin Bragg, prosecutor in charge of the investigation involving former President Donald Trump for payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, refused to agree to the demand of Republican congressmen to hand over part of the material collected. The tycoon has not yet been formally indicted by the grand jury, which postponed the decision -at least- until next week.

This Thursday, March 23, the New York City Attorney, Alvin Bragg, dismissed a lawsuit from Republican lawmakers, who asked that the official deliver documents from the investigation of the case involving Donald Trump with the adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, which could lead to a criminal charge against the tycoon.

Attorney general counsel Leslie Dubeck responded to a request from Jim Jordan, James Comer and Bryan Steil, the three lawmakers who called the file against Trump an “unprecedented abuse of tax authority.”

Dubeck asserted that “no fact is a legitimate basis for a congressional investigation” and accused the former president of creating “a false expectation” after saying he was going to be arrested Tuesday.

In addition, he clarified that, in the event that a grand jury does indeed decide to bring charges against Trump, "the prosecutor's office will have the obligation, as in all cases, to provide a significant number of files" so that the defendant's lawyers can work in defense.







For Republican legislators, the process of this case has irregularities. In fact, Jordan urged the disclosure of the testimony and documents of Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, the two former New York prosecutors who were involved before resigning last year over an impasse in the investigation.

Until next week

For now, Trump has not been formally accused as was being considered these days despite the fact that the case is still ongoing. Local media reported that the grand jury will no longer meet this week.

The 23 members usually meet Monday, Wednesday and Thursday to study the documents presented by the Prosecutor’s Office and hear witnesses, but there will be no more deliberations until the beginning of next week.

Even this Thursday they did not even meet and they have not done so since last Monday, when they heard the testimony of Robert Costello, legal adviser to Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer, directly involved in the framework of the case.

The ‘The New York Times’ published this Thursday that the grand jury is considering the possibility of hearing more witnesses before voting on whether or not to prosecute the former president on a criminal charge, which would be the first time in the history of the United States. and at a time when Trump aspires to be the Republican nominee for the general elections.

Much disagreement and chaos because they do not have (a) case

In this context, the tycoon once again referred to his situation through his social network, Truth Social, a platform where he had predicted his arrest on Saturday.

This Thursday, Trump asserted that there is “total disorder” in the District of Manhattan. “A lot of disagreement and chaos because they don’t have (a) case and a lot of the honest people in that office know it,” he launched.

In a more aggressive tone, he branded Bragg as “animal” and criticized the process that is being developed. “This is not a legal system, this is the Gestapo, this is Russia and China, but worse. Embarrassing!” he added.

With EFE, AP and local media