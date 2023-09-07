Prefecture says measure aims to rebalance housing prices; reservations with check-in until December 1st will remain valid

New York City (USA) began banning rentals for stays of less than 1 month on Tuesday (September 5, 2023). The rule also applies to app rentals, often used by tourists, such as airbnb.

As a result, advertisements for stays of less than 30 days will not be available in the applications, unless the owners have passed the registration process required by the city hall.

However, short-term rentals are still permitted if the homeowner lives in the property and has up to 2 paying guests at the same time. According to the city hall, the new rule aims to rebalance rent prices in the city and reduce the housing shortage.

Hosts who violate the rules could face fines of up to $5,000. 24,900at the current rate) for repeated infringements and platforms may be fined up to US$ 1,500 (about R$ 7,400at the current exchange rate) for transactions involving illegal rentals.

Bookings of less than 30 days will be held for guests who have reservations that check in by December 1st. As of December 2nd, requests will be canceled and refunded.