Returning to the Big Apple, 18 years after my first visit, was like discovering New York all over again through a lens transformed by time and experience. In my first foray, I was just taking my first steps in photography. I didn't have the refined gaze or observation skills that I have cultivated over the years. The city, which had previously dazzled me with its grandeur, now revealed itself in a completely different perspective. Skyscrapers, which on my first visit were simply imposing structures, were transformed into canvases that told stories of innovation and urban life. This time, my camera became an extension of my more experienced soul. Each shot was a conscious expression of the evolution of my artistic perception. The absence of color in my photographs was not only intended to highlight the timelessness of the architecture, but also to reflect the maturity in my creative approach. As I walked the familiar streets of New York, I discovered new nuances, details juxtaposed in my previous memory. The city, ever dynamic, unfolded before me like a constantly changing canvas. Returning was not only an act of reflection, but also a celebration of how practice and patience have transformed my vision, turning each photograph into a constantly evolving work.
