Returning to the Big Apple, 18 years after my first visit, was like discovering New York all over again through a lens transformed by time and experience. In my first foray, I was just taking my first steps in photography. I didn't have the refined gaze or observation skills that I have cultivated over the years. The city, which had previously dazzled me with its grandeur, now revealed itself in a completely different perspective. Skyscrapers, which on my first visit were simply imposing structures, were transformed into canvases that told stories of innovation and urban life. This time, my camera became an extension of my more experienced soul. Each shot was a conscious expression of the evolution of my artistic perception. The absence of color in my photographs was not only intended to highlight the timelessness of the architecture, but also to reflect the maturity in my creative approach. As I walked the familiar streets of New York, I discovered new nuances, details juxtaposed in my previous memory. The city, ever dynamic, unfolded before me like a constantly changing canvas. Returning was not only an act of reflection, but also a celebration of how practice and patience have transformed my vision, turning each photograph into a constantly evolving work.

650 Madison Avenue. Jose Conceptes 10 Madison Square West. Jose Conceptes One World Trade Center, the tallest skyscraper in the United States. It is located on the site of the missing Twin Towers. Jose Conceptes 10 Madison Square West. The historic Rockefeller Center, seen from Fifth Avenue. Jose Conceptes 15 Hudson Yards. In the photo there is a skyscraper under construction. Jose Conceptes The Bronx County Hall of Justice, designed by architect Rafael Viñoly. Jose Conceptes Part of the Brooklyn Bridge, an engineering work built in the 19th century. Jose Conceptes 30 Hudson Yards. Jose Conceptes The Three World Trade Center, built next to the skyscrapers that replace the Twin Towers. Jose Conceptes Like a beehive. The building is part of one of the New York City Housing Authority's housing projects. Jose Conceptes The Freedom Tower, number one in the World Trade Center. Jose Conceptes The Olympia Dumbo, inspired by Brooklyn's maritime past. Jose Conceptes The Steinway Tower, considered the narrowest skyscraper in the world. Jose Conceptes 200 Vesey Street. Jose Conceptes The Vessel, by Thomas Heatherwick, inspired by a giant honeycomb. Jose Conceptes Number 1 Clinton Street, Brooklyn Heights. Jose Conceptes The New York skyline under the Brooklyn Bridge. Jose Conceptes

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits See also What do you know about the "brain-eating" amoeba?

_