From April 19, New York police will switch to 12-hour shifts due to the increased risk of riots. This was reported on April 14 by the newspaper The new york post, referring to the internal order of the police department of the metropolis.

The document says that the decision to cancel 12-hour shifts will be made based on the current situation. The order also states that police officers are prohibited from taking leave until September.

The standard shift for a police officer in New York is 8 hours 35 minutes. In 2020, 12-hour shifts were introduced twice. For the first time in March, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many police officers were quarantined after showing symptoms of infection. The second time – in June, in the midst of protests over the death of African American George Floyd.

The increase in the length of shifts comes amid a new wave of protests after the death of black Dount Wright in detention in Minnesota. For the past three nights, protesters have clashed with law enforcement officers in the Minneapolis suburbs of Brooklyn Center and Portland, Oregon.

Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, the trial of Derek Chauvin, an ex-policeman who is accused of the murder of African American George Floyd, is coming to an end. Defense witnesses are expected to conclude this week with concluding statements by the parties on April 19.

The resonant proceedings began on March 8. During the arrest of Floyd, Chauvin used a chokehold. The man died shortly thereafter. On May 26, Chauvin and three other law enforcement officers who participated in Floyd’s arrest were fired. The defendant is charged with manslaughter. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to a prison term of up to 40 years.

After Floyd’s death, mass protests and riots took place in the United States. To restore calm, the US National Guard joined the local law enforcement agencies. In about 40 cities, including Washington and New York, curfews were imposed.