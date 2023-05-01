A New York City police officer has died after 33 years in a coma. This was reported on April 30 by the newspaper new york post (NYP).

It is noted that Troy Patterson was attacked by three armed men in 1990, they shot him in the head, trying to take away $20. At the time of the attack, the law enforcement officer was 27 years old, six of them he served in the police. On his account there were seven thanks for the work.

In 2016, while he was in the hospital, he was promoted to detective.

The attackers fled after the shooting, leaving Patterson’s wallet at the scene. Three suspects – Vincent Robbins, Tracy Clark and Darien Crawford – were arrested.

Robbins, now 53, was found guilty of assault and attempted robbery and sentenced to prison. In 2000 he was released.

Alleged shooter Clarke also went to trial in the case. However, there are no charges against Crawford.

