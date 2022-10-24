More police officers will be deployed on the New York subway due to the increasing number of violent crimes. Mayor Eric Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul said this at a joint press conference on Saturday.

Although New York is generally considered relatively safe, the East Coast metropolis has been experiencing an increase in public transit crime for some time now. According to the American television station CNN, the crime rate increased by more than 40 percent from last year.

US media reported several deadly shootings in the subway in the past year and people were also pushed in front of a moving subway. Last week, a 15-year-old boy was shot dead, the eighth fatal shooting in the New York subway this year.

Most crimes are not violent in nature, but concern, for example, theft. This does not alter the fact that there is a growing concern among the population. Only 50 percent of travelers say they still feel safe in the metro, according to research. Last month, Governor Hochul announced that additional cameras will be installed in all metro cabs over the next three years. There will also be an improved treatment program for people with severe mental illness. See also Two times two is yellow for Van Aert: 'Fabio must have driven a fast sprint'

“Obviously we have a lot of work to do,” Richard Davey, New York City’s chief of transportation, said after the 15-year-old’s murder. “This must be stopped.”

distrust

However, critics fear that the new action plan will increase discrimination against population groups that are already disadvantaged anyway. In places where many people are confronted with racism, distrust of the police is also particularly high.

A Queens councilor, Robert F. Holden, therefore called for a fundamental reform of the criminal justice system. “Without a change in the law, the extra officers will just arrest the same people again,” he said in an interview with the New York Times.