When dreaming about New York it is inevitable that you will see a picture of masses of yellow Crown Victoria’s and the occasional police officer. It’s been a while since the old V8 sedans dominated the asphalt there. And the streetscape will only change even more in the coming year. The New York Police Department has ordered 184 all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GTs. This investment of more than 10 million euros is part of the first steps towards a fully electric vehicle fleet for the officers.

The police fleet in New York has a total of 30,000 vehicles, of which 6,200 are so-called ‘light duty enforcement vehicles’. You can compare this a bit with the VW Touran and the Mercedes B-class that the police drive around in the Netherlands. The Ford Mustang Mach-E falls into this category. They get flashing lights, sirens and all the equipment that today’s police cars have.

The New York Police Department goes for the fast Mustang Mach-E

The New York Police Department has opted for the extra-hot version of the Mustang Mach-E. The Mach-E GT uses two electric motors to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. The top speed is 200 km/h. The total power is 487 hp and the torque is 860 Nm. The range is about 500 kilometers and since it will mainly be city kilometers, this will be realistic. As long as there are no chases, anyway.

Where will the cars load?

Currently, there are 27 fast chargers at police stations and 103 fast chargers throughout New York City. This year, the city will add 275 fast chargers. The electric Mustang Mach-Es should be delivered in June of this year. The battery can be recharged to 80 percent full in 30 minutes. By 2035, all New York police vehicles must be fully electric.