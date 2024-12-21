The chief of the New York Police, Jeffrey Maddreysubmitted his resignation after being accused of demanding sexual relations from a subordinate in exchange for opportunities to earn extra money, the department announced this Saturday.

Maddrey, the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the police force, presented his resignation to the New York Police Commissioner on Friday night, Jessica Tischwho accepted it on Friday night.

“The New York Police Department takes all allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct and will thoroughly investigate this matter,” the statement said.

John ChellChief of Patrol of the department, will assume the leadership of the Police on an interim basis, the note details.

The diary New York Post published this Saturday an exclusive interview with Lieutenant Quathisha Eppswho denounces that Maddrey took advantage of her position to force her to have sexual relations at the Police headquarters in exchange for paying her overtime.

According to Epps, when she refused the police chief’s orders, he retaliated and opened an investigation against the lieutenant, alleging that she abused overtime.

The diary The New York Times picks up that another worker, the captain Gabrielle Wallssaid in an interview that Maddrey made repeated sexual advances toward him and that he had to hide from him several times in his office.