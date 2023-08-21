NEW YORK. There are also two Italians among the people hit in New York by a woman who ran a red light and then ran away. In the group mowed down by the car on the pedestrian crossing, as reported The Voice of New York, there were a married couple from Piacenza, Matteo Maj (51 years old, graphic designer) and Giulia Gardani (34 years old, federal tennis instructor). The two, says Monica Maj, Matteo’s sister, were in New York as the last stop on a trip to the USA which had also taken them to Chicago and Boston, and they should have returned to Italy today.

Maj – according to reports – was recently operated on for a facial trauma and will end up in the operating room again in the next few hours for an operation on the tibia and fibula, while Gardani, who arrived in the emergency room in serious condition, underwent a long operation of five hours for an injury to the cervical vertebrae.

The 29-year-old woman behind the wheel of the car who escaped after the crash was later arrested in Queens after crashing into another car on the Long Island Expressway. A spokesman for the New York police said that at the moment it is ruled out that the collision was intentional or related to a terrorist action.