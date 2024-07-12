According to the criteria of
The 10 cities with the highest concentration of Latinos in the United States
- Los Angeles California: with approximately 5,900,000 Hispanics or Latinos.
- NY: is home to a community of 5,100,000 Hispanics or Latinos.
- Miami Florida: recognized for its cultural diversity, it has 2,800,000 Hispanics or Latinos.
- Houston Texas: also with 2,800,000 Hispanics or Latinos.
- Riverside, California: with approximately 2,500,000 Hispanics or Latinos.
- Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas: in this case, 2,300,000 Hispanics or Latinos live there.
- Chicago, Illinois: contains a total of 2,200,000 Hispanics or Latinos.
- Phoenix, Arizona: there are 1,600,000 Hispanics or Latinos.
- San Antonio, Texas: has 1,400,000 Hispanics or Latinos.
- San Diego, California: 1,100,000 Hispanics or Latinos live in this destination.
When it comes to states, New Mexico tops the list with 49.2 percent of its population identifying as Hispanic. They are followed Texas, California and Arizonaall with direct border with Mexicowhere migration was historically significant. Floridaon the other hand, has a 25.78 percent of its total population composed of Hispanics, which is why it stands out as a popular spot for the Latino community in the southeastern United States.
Detailed comparison between New York and Florida
NY has a Hispanic population that represents 19.07 percent of the total. This figure reflects the influence and integration of the Latino community in the city. For its part, Floridaknown for cities such as Miami with a strong Latin presence, has 25.78 percent of its population made up of Hispanicsindicating a significant demographic concentration compared to New York.
The Pew Research Center also reveals that a Most foreign-born Hispanics prefer Spanish as their only language. In contrast, the majority of Hispanics born in the United States are bilingual, reflecting a Linguistic diversity within the Latino community in the country that grows year after year.
#York #Florida #state #Latinos
Leave a Reply