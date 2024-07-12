USAtheLatino community represents a significant portion of the population, with 62,080,044 people identified as Hispanic or Latin according to one 2022 American Community Survey. This group is dispersed throughout the country, but there are States and cities that stand out because it concentrates important Spanish-speaking communities. With this scenario, the following question arises: New York or Florida: Which state has more Latinos? Inthe of the population, withor Latin according to one. This group is dispersed throughout the country, but there arebecause it concentrates important Spanish-speaking communities. With this scenario, the following question arises:

According to him Pew Research Centerthe Washington-based research center, some of the Cities with the highest concentration of Hispanics include The Angels, NY, Miami and HoustonThese metropolitan areas are key centers of Latin culture and have a great influence in terms of population and socio-economic dynamics. However, there are destinations that are at the top of the rankingwhich we detail below.

The 10 cities with the highest concentration of Latinos in the United States



Los Angeles California : with approximately 5,900,000 Hispanics or Latinos.

: with approximately 5,900,000 Hispanics or Latinos. NY : is home to a community of 5,100,000 Hispanics or Latinos.

: is home to a community of 5,100,000 Hispanics or Latinos. Miami Florida : recognized for its cultural diversity, it has 2,800,000 Hispanics or Latinos.

: recognized for its cultural diversity, it has 2,800,000 Hispanics or Latinos. Houston Texas : also with 2,800,000 Hispanics or Latinos.

: also with 2,800,000 Hispanics or Latinos. Riverside, California : with approximately 2,500,000 Hispanics or Latinos.

: with approximately 2,500,000 Hispanics or Latinos. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas : in this case, 2,300,000 Hispanics or Latinos live there.

: in this case, 2,300,000 Hispanics or Latinos live there. Chicago, Illinois : contains a total of 2,200,000 Hispanics or Latinos.

: contains a total of 2,200,000 Hispanics or Latinos. Phoenix, Arizona : there are 1,600,000 Hispanics or Latinos.

: there are 1,600,000 Hispanics or Latinos. San Antonio, Texas : has 1,400,000 Hispanics or Latinos.

: has 1,400,000 Hispanics or Latinos. San Diego, California: 1,100,000 Hispanics or Latinos live in this destination.

When it comes to states, New Mexico tops the list with 49.2 percent of its population identifying as Hispanic. They are followed Texas, California and Arizonaall with direct border with Mexicowhere migration was historically significant. Floridaon the other hand, has a 25.78 percent of its total population composed of Hispanics, which is why it stands out as a popular spot for the Latino community in the southeastern United States.

Detailed comparison between New York and Florida



NY has a Hispanic population that represents 19.07 percent of the total. This figure reflects the influence and integration of the Latino community in the city. For its part, Floridaknown for cities such as Miami with a strong Latin presence, has 25.78 percent of its population made up of Hispanicsindicating a significant demographic concentration compared to New York.

The Pew Research Center also reveals that a Most foreign-born Hispanics prefer Spanish as their only language. In contrast, the majority of Hispanics born in the United States are bilingual, reflecting a Linguistic diversity within the Latino community in the country that grows year after year.