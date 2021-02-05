Neighbors of the Bronx waited this Friday at Yankee Stadium to get vaccinated or get an appointment. TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Chiara Fronte, an Italian-American, 90 years old in August, left Yankee Stadium this Friday in a daze, in a wheelchair pushed by her son-in-law and escorted by two members of the National Guard. He had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on the first day of massive inoculation in the arena of the popular stadium, set up as a macro vaccination center to accelerate a process that is still limping. At eight in the morning the first resident of the Bronx entered – only those registered in the district will be vaccinated – and at noon, the queue of patients mixed with that of those who aspired to meet, in the middle of a swarm of reservists, police officers locals, journalists and volunteers from various charities. “I’m a little dizzy from so many laps they have given me, but I don’t feel anything strange after the puncture, they had me there waiting for a while and I had no reaction. It’s just that I’m too old for this mess, ”Fronte said after getting up from his chair. “I am happy because if God wants I will be able to turn 90 years old, but very sad to see what this disease is causing everywhere. It is a blessing to have been vaccinated ”. On his chest he still wore the white sticker with the number that corresponded to him in the row, thinking that it would be useful for the second dose, the next day 26.

“We calculate that today [por este viernes] about a thousand people will be vaccinated, and by next week we hope to reach a quota of 2,000, ”explained Ramón Tallaj, medical manager of the deployment and president of Somos Community Care, a well-known health care network in the Bronx and with a staff of 2,500 specialists distributed throughout the city. “The health workers who administer the vaccines are our doctors and nurses, and they live and work in the Bronx, because we must not forget that the residents of this district, Latinos, blacks, families with few resources, have been especially hit by the pandemic. The neighbors know us, trust us and for that I especially thank the Mayor of New York [Bill de Blasio] and the governor [Andrew Cuomo]as well as our Yankees, who have chosen us for the task. I can’t imagine a better place than this stadium. The reward is the face of happiness, relief and tranquility, which is left to everyone after the puncture ”, concludes Tallaj.

Dr. Tallaj runs two social clinics, one in the Bronx and one in Washington Heights, also with a high percentage of immigrant population. “Apart from the vaccine, and all the hope it implies to overcome this crisis, the fundamental message that we must convey is the need to promote health, something that is especially important in this neighborhood.” The organization that presides serves to the beneficiaries of Medicaid, the medical insurance that briefly covers the most needy population.

The one in the Bronx, which in principle will operate twelve hours a day but aspires to do so 24 hours, is the first macrocenter enabled in New York City, waiting for a sufficient number of doses to be collected to open a second at Citi Field, stadium located in another of the epicenters of the pandemic, the borough of Queens. To these are added 35 new makeshift enclosures in churches, community centers and social housing complexes, already operational. The problem of the supply of vials is the only brake on the pace that the authorities intend to impose on the process, when the country borders 26.5 million cases and 450,000 deaths. The state and local governments also want vaccination campaigns in the Bronx and Queens to help reduce the alarming racial gap between those inoculated.

Francisca, a 73-year-old retiree of Dominican origin, found out this Thursday through the news that the vaccination was beginning, tried to get an appointment on the Somos website -the only one ready for this purpose- and, failing to do so due to being collapsed, she decided to dedicate this Friday morning to waiting to sign up in situ. The line of those waiting to register turned around half a stadium at midmorning, inside which only the aforementioned could access. “At last it seems that we see the end of this tragedy, I have no doubt that the only thing we can do is get vaccinated… blessed vaccine. But I also think that if I had to move to another district I would probably not wear it, because it is difficult for me to move. It is a joy that they have opened this center right next to home ”. There have been five cases of covid-19 in his family, and only three have recovered.

City Council officials reported this Thursday that there are still 15,000 appointments available for next week, since the opening of the stadium – several times postponed due to lack of stock of vials – was confirmed only on Wednesday, hence the authorities expect a greater influx next week. “They are not taking them out of our hands [las citas]”Democratic councilman Mark Levine lamented on Twitter this Thursday. “So we have good news, the availability of appointments, and another bad news, that the information has not yet reached those interested. The City Council should be informing the people in the streets ”. The mayor’s office has been the target of criticism for the complicated registration system on the Internet, which especially confused the elderly, for its own vaccination centers. The most recurrent theme on community social networks, such as the NextDoor website, is precisely how to get a date.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– The coronavirus map: this is how cases grow day by day and country by country

– Questions and answers about the coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease

– In case of symptoms, these are the phones that have been enabled in each Latin American country.