The torrential rain sends New York into a tailspin: in the city the situation is defined as “dangerous” with risks to people’s safety and lives. In 3 hours, particularly in Brooklyn, the crowd that normally occurs in a month fell. The rainfall that began during the night between 28 and 29 September does not seem likely to reduce in these hours. “It’s a dramatic situation and it’s not over,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said today. “I don’t want the interruptions in rainfall to give the impression that it’s all over: it’s not like that,” he adds.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley. “These are extreme weather events, which put people’s lives in danger,” she says. Firefighters are in action non-stop, with rescue operations particularly in the basements.

Major flooding in Brooklyn today. It’s crazy out here. Everyone stay home and be safe. #brooklynflooding pic.twitter.com/LGKK9BTwSV — shaone (@shaonedon) September 29, 2023

The water invaded metro stations, reaching the platforms and creating problems for the management of the service. To guarantee public transport, despite the stop of the metro, extraordinary buses have been set up.