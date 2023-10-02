Frank Tammaro, a 95-year-old American veteran of the Korean War, reported to the press that he was forced to leave a nursing home in New York that began to receive illegal immigrants.

According to information from the website The Daily Signal, Tammaro detailed the matter at a press conference with federal deputy Nicole Malliotakis, from the Republican Party, last week. New York City Hall says that the city is suffering a migration crisis, due to the arrival of more than 100,000 immigrants between April 2022 and August this year.

The organization Homes for the Homeless, which manages the nursing home, called Island Shores Senior Residences, signed a contract with the city of New York to receive illegal immigrants there, according to the Daily Signal.

Another seven war veterans had to leave the building, which is being used to house about 300 illegal immigrants, Malliotakis’ office said.

“What irritates me is the way they did it; it was very shameful what they did to the people in Island Shores,” Tammaro said.

“I said, ‘No, no, no, no, you’re not going to get me out of here,’ and they said, ‘Yes, yes, yes, let’s go.’ Everything was done behind closed doors – we didn’t have the chance to make any attempt to stop them, because there wasn’t enough time,” added the veteran, who said he received a notice giving less than two months of time for his departure. “If it weren’t for my daughter, my bags would be on the sidewalk,” he lamented.

“Our taxes, as citizens of New York, should not be used to shelter citizens of other countries, especially to the detriment of our seniors and veterans,” Malliotakis said.

New York City Hall, governed by Democrat Eric Adams, and Homes for the Homeless did not comment on the matter.