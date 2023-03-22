He was 80 years old: in the legend his decisive contribution, on one leg, in game 7 with the Lakers which gave the Big Apple franchise its first ring. Commissioner Silver: “One of the most iconic moments in all of sport”

Knicks mourn legend Willis Reed. The player who made the history of the New York franchise passed away at the age of 80, leaving a void among all the fans of the New York club. A true gentleman off the field, Reed gave everything for the Big Apple franchise with which, in his 10 seasons as an NBA player (from 1964 to ’74), he won two titles, earned seven calls to All Star Game, winning the MVP award in 1970. The Hall of Famer center ended his NBA career averaging 19 points and 13 rebounds and soon became an idol of New York fans for his physicality and dedication to work.

Epic ending — See also NBA: Doncic won the confrontation with Morant, with Dallas' victory over Memphis Reed was also the protagonist of one of the most legendary moments in the entire history of the NBA, when after missing game 6 of the 1970 Finals, he showed up on the Madison Square Garden hardwood floor to the general astonishment for the decisive match against the Lakers literally dragging his injured left leg. With the fans in a frenzy Reed found the retina with his first two shots from the field giving a real adrenaline shock to all his teammates. The Knicks won their first NBA title and Willis Reed also captured the Finals MVP award. The scene of Reed limping onto the field, amidst the enthusiasm of the fans, is still repeated today with great frequency at Madison Square Garden.

The commissioner — “Willis Reed was a great player and a true leader – underlines NBA commissioner Adam Silver in a note – my first and best memories as a fan are really linked to Willis, the player who embodied the spirit of the Knicks of the first seventies. He has always played with passion and determination and his return in Game 7 of the 1970 Finals after injury remains one of the most iconic moments in all of sport.” See also WRC | Rally Portugal, PS5: Loeb slams and goes KO. Evans in the lead

March 21, 2023 (change March 21, 2023 | 21:54)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#York #mourns #Willis #Reed #hero #Knicks #title