New York: More than 1,000 new cases of corona virus infection have occurred in New York for the first time since June 5. The state has seen an increase in the number of infections due to the reopening of schools, colleges and businesses in the last few weeks.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that the infection was confirmed in 1,005 people after testing 99,953 samples on Friday. Although New York is in a better position than other states in the number of cases of infection. The daily average of new cases of infection in the state from the end of July to September has been 666. This average has risen to 817 in the last seven days.

3.30 crore people worldwide corona infected, 1 million patients died

Corona is not taking the name of stopping the growing pace of the infected. The death toll from the virus has reached 1 million. In the last 24 hours, 2 lakh 93 thousand new cases have been reported in the world and 2 lakh 33 thousand patients have been cured. However 5 thousand 297 people lost their lives too.

According to the WorldMeter, thirty-three million people have been infected corona worldwide so far. Out of this, 9 lakh 98 thousand (3.02%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 44 lakh (74%) patients have been cured. There are more than 76 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.