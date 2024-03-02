Iris Apfel, an eccentric New York fashion icon, died on Friday at 102. Her latest post on her Instagram account made the announcement, with a photo of her dressed in an extraordinary gold patterned dress and her iconic large black glasses. Her last post was from just two days ago, on February 29, when she celebrated her “102 and a half years”.

The “geriatric starlet” from Queens, as she liked to call herself, had just signed a collection for H&M, after multiple collaborations including Citroën, Magnum, Happy Calze and Mac. With 2.9 million followers on Instagram, the 100-year-old fashionista was still the star of major fashion events and still paraded in a wheelchair. Born in 1921 to a Jewish family in New York, Iris Apfel studied art history. An interior designer, she participated in the renovations of the White House for nine presidents, from Harry Truman to Bill Clinton. She collected clothes from the greatest designers of the 20th century, which occupied two floors of her luxurious Park Avenue apartment: in 2005 the Met in New York dedicated a retrospective to her.

Iris Barrel Apfel

«One day someone told me “you're not pretty and you never will be, but it doesn't matter, you have something much more important: you have style”», Iris loved to say. In 2016 she was the protagonist of an exhibition at the Bon Marché in Paris, the face of a Citroën advertising campaign, as well as an Australian ready-to-wear brand, Blue Illusion. In 205, after 67 years together, she lost her husband Carl, a textile industrialist who died at the age of 100. Passionate about colorful outfits, Apfel invited women to abandon “the uniform of black tights or jeans with a sweater, ankle boots and leather jacket.” Her mantra? «Dare to be different!».